NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $149.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $149.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.32.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.76. NIKE has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after buying an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.