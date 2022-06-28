NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $132.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.76. NIKE has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in NIKE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.