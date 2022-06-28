Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

MDRX opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 761,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,664,431.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $933,850.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,015 shares of company stock worth $5,550,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

