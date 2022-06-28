Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.54 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,785 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,952,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,236,000 after purchasing an additional 678,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,454,000 after purchasing an additional 348,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average is $53.77.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

