Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,331.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,357.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,482.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,932.75.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

