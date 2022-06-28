Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.72 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $230.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total value of $254,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,988 shares of company stock worth $4,790,567. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

