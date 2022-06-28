Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.44% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,960,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,207,000 after acquiring an additional 304,940 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,539,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 130,258 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3,023.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 943,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 913,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 115,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGMO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In related news, Director John Markels acquired 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $25,032.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,865.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMO opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $626.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

