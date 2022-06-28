Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 3,182 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.38. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

