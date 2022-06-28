Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 180,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 53,214 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $124.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.