Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292,427 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.05% of Vipshop worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 316,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,488,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,716 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,568,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,975,000 after purchasing an additional 713,509 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,054,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,084 shares during the period. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

