Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $227.73 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.31 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.22. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.89.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

