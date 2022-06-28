Northcape Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Starbucks by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in Starbucks by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 24,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Shares of SBUX opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.70. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

