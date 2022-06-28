Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,080 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.46. The stock has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

