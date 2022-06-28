Northcape Wealth Management LLC Invests $252,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,913,647,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after buying an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after buying an additional 170,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $213.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.23.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.