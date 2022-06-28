Northcape Wealth Management LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

