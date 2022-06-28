Northcape Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

NYSE CAT opened at $187.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.02 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.23.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

