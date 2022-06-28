Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,055 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,122,000 after purchasing an additional 186,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $178.29 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $172.92 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.34 and a 200-day moving average of $193.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

