Northcape Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after buying an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

