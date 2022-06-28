NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 823 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DexCom by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.02, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day moving average of $107.81.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,922 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

