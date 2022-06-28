NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned 0.12% of Photronics worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Photronics by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,443. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,481 shares of company stock worth $297,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

