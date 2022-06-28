NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 1,279 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,230,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 899.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,202 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,821 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after buying an additional 973,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 856,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after buying an additional 686,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.42) to £110 ($134.95) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.82) to £115 ($141.09) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($122.68) to £120 ($147.22) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

