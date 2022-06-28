NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 200 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.26. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.79.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

