NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 483 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after acquiring an additional 66,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average is $91.00.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

