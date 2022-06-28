NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,962,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,099,226 shares in the company, valued at $406,110,319.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 298,883 shares of company stock valued at $29,223,189. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.61 and a twelve month high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.