NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 307.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 20.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,511 shares of company stock worth $31,676,373 in the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

