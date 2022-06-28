NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $214.38 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.64.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

