NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $238.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.23. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

