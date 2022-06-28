NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $108.66 and a one year high of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.06.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PIPR. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

