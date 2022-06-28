NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 4,530 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,653,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,937,000 after purchasing an additional 696,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,617,000 after buying an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,515,000 after buying an additional 395,541 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,040,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 836.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 291,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,357,000 after buying an additional 260,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

