NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $442,963.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,880 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFPI opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.08%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

