NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 680 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,939 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after buying an additional 2,717,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $135,788,000 after buying an additional 733,565 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after buying an additional 715,705 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.24 and its 200 day moving average is $114.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

