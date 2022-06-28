NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,423.5% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NetEase stock opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.66.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 18.56%. NetEase’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their price target on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

