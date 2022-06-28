Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $153.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

