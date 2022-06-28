Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Lifted by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after buying an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after buying an additional 420,333 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $85.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.09. The company has a market cap of $188.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.