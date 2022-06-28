Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $697.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 793.5% during the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $410,000.

NYSE NVO opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.