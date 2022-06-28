Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Nucor has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Nucor has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nucor to earn $13.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. Nucor has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor will post 29.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

