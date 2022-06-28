ODUWA Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 28th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,971.30 or 1.00145763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00037368 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00023391 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

