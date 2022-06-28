ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Steven Vattuone Sells 2,892 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $34,761.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,804.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $28,698.75.

ONTF stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $526.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of -0.07. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. As a group, analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONTF shares. Piper Sandler cut ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair cut ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,577,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after buying an additional 2,767,001 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 12.0% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,319,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after buying an additional 248,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ON24 by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 119,092 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ON24 by 724.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,742 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in ON24 by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,185,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 453,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

