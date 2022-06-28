Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ONTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

ONTX opened at $1.36 on Monday. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.81.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 6,889.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

