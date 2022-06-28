Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ONTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
ONTX opened at $1.36 on Monday. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.81.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
