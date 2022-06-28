Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) vs. Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) and Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Oncternal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novan has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oncternal Therapeutics and Novan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Novan 0 0 3 0 3.00

Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 493.22%. Novan has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 765.80%. Given Novan’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Novan is more favorable than Oncternal Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and Novan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics -818.20% -38.64% -36.40% Novan -838.95% -165.01% -40.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Novan shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Novan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and Novan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics $4.32 million 13.50 -$31.33 million ($0.71) -1.66 Novan $2.96 million 14.96 -$29.69 million ($1.88) -1.23

Novan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oncternal Therapeutics. Oncternal Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics beats Novan on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins. It is also developing ONCT-808, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells (CAR-T) product candidate that targets ROR1; and ONCT-534, a dual-action androgen receptor inhibitor product candidate for the treatment of castration-resistant prostate and other androgen receptor-driven cancers. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has license agreements with the Regents of the University of California; Georgetown University; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Shanghai Pharmaceutical (USA) Inc.; and University of Tennessee Research Foundation. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration with Celularity Inc. to evaluate placental derived-cellular therapies targeting ROR1. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Novan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novan, Inc., a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. The company also develops SB207, an anti-viral product candidate for the treatment of external genital warts; WH602, a nitric oxide-containing intravaginal gel to treat high-risk human papilloma virus (HPV); WH504, a non-gel formulation product candidate to treat high-risk HPV; and SB019 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. Novan, Inc. has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a strategic alliance with Orion Corporation. Novan, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

