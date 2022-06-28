Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONTO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

ONTO opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.35. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

