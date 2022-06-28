Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Up 5.7% This Week

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $106.58 million and approximately $69.27 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

