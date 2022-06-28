Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

OC stock opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,876,000 after purchasing an additional 972,789 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $2,212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 194,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $4,575,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

