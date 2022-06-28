Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,005 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,978,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,918 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,872,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,415,000 after purchasing an additional 442,571 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,234,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after purchasing an additional 374,555 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 443,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.13. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.38 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 86.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

