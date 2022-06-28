Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $68,000 Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 236,314 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

PDCE opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.74. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDCE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $73,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,713,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,201 shares in the company, valued at $27,389,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,756. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

