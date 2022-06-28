Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OZK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Bank OZK by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

