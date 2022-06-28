Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

