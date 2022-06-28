Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 11,279 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,279 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,315,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kyndryl by 55.4% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,307,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,146,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

