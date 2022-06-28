Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 23,504 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,504 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 723,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capri by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,292,000 after purchasing an additional 103,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,212,000 after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Capri by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,584,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,867,000 after purchasing an additional 247,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

