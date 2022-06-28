Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,047 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 244,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 38,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

IBOC opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.